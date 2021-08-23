Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $1,901,214.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carlos S. Bori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15.

SWKS stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

