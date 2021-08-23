Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after acquiring an additional 99,173 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,777 shares of company stock worth $12,175,363. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $59.59 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

