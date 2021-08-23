SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $263.96 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $263.96 million and $5.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00834019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00103903 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

