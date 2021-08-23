Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $72.68. 197,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

