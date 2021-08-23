Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.79. 24,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $134.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

