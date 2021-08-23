Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

