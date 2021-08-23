Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.02. 22,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

