Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.01. The company had a trading volume of 84,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,430. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

