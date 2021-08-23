SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,111. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $194.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.93.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

