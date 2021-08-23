SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $65.48 and a one year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

