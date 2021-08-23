SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 458,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,342,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

