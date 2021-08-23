SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. JD Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of RYU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $112.41.

