Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

SGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

SGTX stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 million and a PE ratio of -16.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,048,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

