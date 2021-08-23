Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Shopify posted sales of $767.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

SHOP traded up $30.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,481.41. The company had a trading volume of 868,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,493.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

