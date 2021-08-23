Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,415 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

