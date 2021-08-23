Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $390,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 181.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Progyny by 124.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 235.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 118.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,425,733 shares of company stock valued at $86,906,760. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

