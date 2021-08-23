Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

