Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $449,000 Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.21% of Airgain worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 6.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Airgain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

