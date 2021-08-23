Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,176 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 68.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Square were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $263.05 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

