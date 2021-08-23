Sera Prognostics Inc’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics’ (NASDAQ:SERA) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 24th. Sera Prognostics had issued 4,687,500 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Sera Prognostics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SERA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $10.91 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

