Sentinel (DVPN) Price Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Sentinel has a total market cap of $108.66 million and $250,692.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,785,628,021 coins and its circulating supply is 4,084,417,998 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

