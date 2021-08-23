Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.36 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

