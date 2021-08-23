Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 87.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,029,000 after purchasing an additional 768,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $133.36 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

