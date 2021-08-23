Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives $9.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.