Scotiabank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SGCFF stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

