Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 63,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

SCHA stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,294. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

