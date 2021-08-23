Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Decreased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 448,001 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $106.79 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $107.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

