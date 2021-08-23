Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $8.69 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

