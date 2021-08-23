SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.
SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
SBA Communications stock opened at $362.16 on Monday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $364.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.47.
In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
