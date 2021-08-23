SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

SBA Communications stock opened at $362.16 on Monday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $364.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

