Sapphire 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $253,378.00 (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $200.16 million and approximately $253,378.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00021841 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001577 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.