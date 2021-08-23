Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SFSHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22. Safestore has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

