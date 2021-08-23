Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells $539,789.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $539,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SAFE stock opened at $89.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 27.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Safehold by 76.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.