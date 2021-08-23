Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells $539,789.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $539,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SAFE stock opened at $89.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $95.29.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 27.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Safehold by 76.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
