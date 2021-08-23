Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.