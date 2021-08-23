RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Ian El Mokadem Buys 10,000 Shares

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

Ian El Mokadem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of RWS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £56,400 ($73,686.96).

Shares of LON RWS opened at GBX 627.50 ($8.20) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 574.98. RWS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. RWS’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWS. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

