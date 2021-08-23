Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

TSE RUS opened at C$35.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$37.57.

In other news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Insiders have sold 21,008 shares of company stock worth $775,141 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

