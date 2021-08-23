RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $170.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.00. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

