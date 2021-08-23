RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.