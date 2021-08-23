Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.51. 210,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,890. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

