Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $58.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

