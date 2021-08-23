Royal Bank of Canada Sells 716 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,687,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 416,195 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,224,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,344,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH opened at $14.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.