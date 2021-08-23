Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,670 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 9.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 178.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CHUY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of CHUY opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.