Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.65 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion.

Shares of RY opened at C$131.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$127.39. The firm has a market cap of C$187.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$131.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.75.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Insiders sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,363 over the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

