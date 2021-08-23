Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $3,510.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

