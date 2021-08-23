Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 33,500 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 764.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 919,620 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,292,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAAC opened at $9.91 on Monday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

