Royal Bank of Canada Has $312,000 Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03.
In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
GOCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.
GoHealth Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
