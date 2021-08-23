Royal Bank of Canada Has $312,000 Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.