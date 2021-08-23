Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $653.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

