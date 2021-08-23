Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

