Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.65. 59,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

