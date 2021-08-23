Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $6.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Root traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 11,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,804,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

