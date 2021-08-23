Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 148,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,941,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

RMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

The company has a market cap of $648.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

